West Virginia’s men’s basketball head coach apologizes for ‘insensitive and abhorrent’ comments made on radio interview

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

West Virginia’s men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins apologized for “insensitive” and “abhorrent” comments he made while appearing on the 700 WLW’s Bill Cunningham Show on Monday.

“Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University,” Huggins said in a statement, released via the school.

“During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University.

“As I have shared with my players over my 40 years coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will,” Huggins concluded.

While speaking on the Cincinnati radio show on Monday, Huggins was asked if he had ever “poached” any Xavier players to transfer to West Virginia.

“Catholics don’t do that,” Huggins replied. “Any school that can throw rubber penises on the floor and then say they didn’t do it, my god, they can get away with anything.”

A show host then mentions that it was “transgender night” at the game that Huggins was referencing, while he was a coach at the University of Cincinnati.

It is unclear if the school ever held a transgender night, or if the incident Huggins described ever happened.

Higgins followed with his anti-gay comment: “What it was was all those f**s, those Catholic f**s I think. … They were envious they didn’t have one.”

West Virginia released a statement to address the anti-gay slur made by Huggins, adding that they will review the situation.

“Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our university values,” West Virginia said in the statement.

“Coach Huggins has since apologized. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously. The situation is under review and will be addressed by the university and its athletics department.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.