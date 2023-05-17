Bernardo Silva strikes twice to stun Real Madrid and send Manchester City to Champions League final

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Manchester City has an opportunity to win its first ever Champions League trophy after delivering a masterful performance against European giant Real Madrid on Wednesday.

In a game which was emblematic of the changing of the guard in European football, City tore apart the 14-time winner of Europe’s elite competition, winning 4-0 to secure a 5-1 aggregate win and a place in the final against Inter Milan on June 10 in Istanbul.

Two first-half goals from Bernardo Silva put City in control of the second leg, with several superb saves from goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ensuring the visitors weren’t completely embarrassed. However, Éder Militão’s own goal following Manuel Akanji’s header in the second half and a late goal from Julián Álvarez capped a miserable night for Real.

The win means that Pep Guardiola’s side are still on course to win a historic Treble – matching fierce rival Manchester United’s achievement of winning the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the Champions League in the 1998-99 season.

