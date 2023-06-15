Corey Pereira set for major debut at US Open after putting career on hold to support girlfriend’s cancer battle

By Jack Bantock and Dan Moriarty, CNN

(CNN) — Of all the roads traveled by the 156-player field to the US Open, arguably none have been quite as turbulent as the one navigated by Corey Pereira.

When the American tees off at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday, it will mark his first ever swing at a major. Incredibly, it will also be the first shot he has hit at a tour event in 306 days.

Because while his fellow golfers were grinding their way around the various professional circuits, Pereira had other priorities. In October 2022, the 28-year-old’s girlfriend Leah Bertuccelli was diagnosed with cancer.

The initial diagnosis of rhabdomyosarcoma – a rare soft tissue cancer – looked grim, potentially untreatable. Pereira, having played his last event on the Korn Ferry Tour – a developmental circuit for the PGA Tour – in mid-August, walked away from competition to support his partner.

“It’s been pretty emotional to say the least. It’s been really rough,” Pereira told CNN.

“(I’ve) basically shut down golf, shut down life, and been taking care of her – it’s been really hard.”

So began a grueling schedule of chemotherapy and radiation treatment at Stanford University for Bertuccelli, and the beginning of a double life for Pereira. In the gym by 6 a.m., the Californian would squeeze in a few hours of practice at nearby Cameron Park Country Club with his coach before turning his attention to his girlfriend.

From taxiing her to treatments to offering support in their physically exhausting aftermaths, Pereira committed himself to making his girlfriend as comfortable as possible. In December, Pereira started a GoFundMe to help meet Bertuccelli’s medical bills, with donations soaring past the $25,000 target.

Ten rounds of chemotherapy later. she has two to go, but the next treatment will have to wait. It was scheduled for this week, but Bertuccelli told doctors to postpone: she has a US Open to attend.

“She’s incredible, she’s so strong,” Pereira said.

“It’s gonna be pretty emotional [seeing her at the tournament]. This comes from not a very emotional guy, usually I’m pretty kinda ‘take things how they are.’

“All those emotions of me playing my first US Open, her battles, everything we’ve gone through as a couple, as a family this year, to just have this bright spot. With two rounds of chemo left, I think it’s really helping her get over that last hump.”

‘Golf’s not life’

Despite his tournament rustiness compared to his competitors, Pereira stamped his ticket to the 123rd edition of the major with a superb performance at his final stage qualifier in Ohio earlier this month.

After making it through local qualifying in Nevada, he shot nine-under – two shots shy of the best score – across a grueling 36-hole slog in Columbus to finish tied-third and seal one of 11 available spots.

Having played predominantly on the Korn Ferry Tour since turning pro in 2017, the US Open will not only mark a first major appearance for the world No. 1,418, but also a first official PGA Tour event. Pereira has one professional win to his name, a victory at the PGA Tour Canada’s ATB Financial Classic in 2018.

Yet the presence of the game’s most prolific winners and his relative lack of recent tournament experience has not stopped Pereira from expecting a strong performance from himself.

“It’s pretty funny, there’s just two things I battle with,” he said.

“One is I always have high expectations of myself – I’m a professional golfer, I’ve had success at the amateur level and this is what I dreamed of, being in contention in these things and trying to win.

“But with that being said, I have to temper that a little bit playing two events this whole year and just not getting tournament reps. I need to take things how they come and continue executing what my coach and I are working on.

“Hopefully, it comes together this week, if not it’s a great stepping stone forward.”

After all, given the year he and Bertuccelli have had, perspectives have changed.

“Golf’s not life – if I go make a bogey I’ll be alright,” he said.

“For Leah, she’s battling a lot harder things than I am out there. It just makes me not get as emotional or not get as frustrated when things happen in golf like they can.”

