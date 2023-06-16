Cyclist Gino Mäder has died after Tour de Suisse crash, his team says

By George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder has died following a crash on the fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse, his Bahrain Victorious team announced on Friday.

Almost 200 kilometers into the race, the 26-year-old Mäder crashed at high speed with American rider Magnus Sheffield, race organizers said in a statement on Thursday. They were descending the Albula Pass towards La Punt, where the stage ended.

“On Friday 16th June, following a very serious crash during stage 5 of the Tour de Suisse, Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained,” Bahrain Victorious said in a statement.

“Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

In a statement, the Tour de Suisse said it was “heartbroken,” paying tribute to an “excellent rider” and “wonderful person.”

Sheffield, 21, who rides for Ineos Grenadiers, was found responsive with bruises and a concussion after the crash, race organizers said. He was transported to Samedan hospital.

Ineos Grenadiers later said that Sheffield was kept in hospital overnight on Thursday for observation after suffering concussion and soft tissue damage.

