NFL player says he’s ‘blessed’ after escaping vehicle fire

(CNN) — NFL free agent running back Leonard Fournette said he’s “blessed” after escaping a vehicle fire in Florida on Tuesday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Steve Gaskins, Fournette was driving northbound on Interstate 275 at 10:35 a.m. ET in Tampa when his 2021 Dodge Durango caught fire due to a mechanical issue.

Fournette came to a controlled stop along the highway’s shoulder and exited the SUV safely, Gaskins said. The vehicle suffered extensive fire damage.

Fournette posted a video of the burnt vehicle on social media.

“Man, it was one of those days today, but I would like (to) thank God,” he wrote on Instagram. “My car caught on fire while I was driving. But I am still blessed.”

The NFL six-year veteran played the last three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won the Super Bowl with the team in 2020.

Last season, Fournette rushed for 668 yards and caught 73 passes for 523 yards in 16 games, nine of which were starts. He had six total touchdowns.

Fournette holds the Buccaneers’ franchise record for most postseason rushing yards (362) and postseason yards from scrimmage (572).

The Buccaneers released the 28-year-old in March.

In six seasons with the Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars, Fournette rushed for 4,478 yards with 34 rushing touchdowns. He has caught 312 passes for 2,219 yards with seven receiving touchdowns.

