Pittsburgh Pirates player wears face mask during game that was delayed due to air quality issues

(CNN) — Thursday’s matinee MLB game between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park was delayed for 45 minutes due to poor air conditions caused by the lingering smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

Originally scheduled to be played at 12:35 p.m. ET, the game was pushed back to a 1:20 p.m. ET start.

Following the announcement of the delay, the Pirates released a statement saying the team would move forward with the game after consulting with the league and expert medical providers, among others.

“After collaborative discussions between Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, our team of expert medical providers at Allegheny Health Network, our players and staff, we have made the decision to move forward with our game today,” the Pirates said in a statement.

“We will continue to closely monitor the air quality index levels around the ballpark and respond accordingly.”

After the game started, Pirates star Andrew McCutchen was shown on the broadcast putting on a mask while on first base after hitting a single in the first inning.

Some fans at the stadium were also shown on the broadcast wearing face masks.

The Pirates were victorious in the series finale, defeating the Padres 5-4. Pittsburgh will next host the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

