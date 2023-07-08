Chicago Cubs win at Yankee Stadium for first time in franchise history

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — The Chicago Cubs earned their first win in franchise history at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, as pitcher Jameson Taillon led the team to a 3-0 victory over the New York Yankees.

Taillon, who played for the Yankees in 2021 and 2022, threw eight scoreless innings to help snap the Cubs’ 0-12 streak in the Bronx, which included a 0-5 record at the current Yankee Stadium, according to MLB.com, which New York moved to in 2009.

“It felt good to be back,” Taillon said of his return to New York. “Playing in this environment didn’t catch me off guard. I had a good pitch-mix going. I feel like I was on the attack. I feel like I was in a lot of good counts.

“I felt like for once I had a lot of hard-hit balls right at people. They did square some balls up. I do feel I made a lot of good pitches throughout the night. No free passes. Overall, I thought it was solid.”

“I feel like for a while there, I’ve been trying to keep my head down and grind and put up results for that reason. I don’t know if Cubs fans truly know exactly what I am about yet when I’m good and right,” Taillon added.

“I’ve been putting in the work, and it’s nice to see it come to fruition. Hopefully we can keep knocking them out. This isn’t something to jump for joy. It’s definitely a nice night. I’ll take my notes and remember what I did well tonight.”

The Yankees have now lost three straight while the Cubs earned their third win in four games.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.