Teenager Mirra Andreeva produces surprise Wimbledon win

(CNN) — Mirra Andreeva is enjoying quite the year. A few months ago, the 16-year-old was relatively unknown, but she could soon become a household name – especially if she continues to produce sensational performances at Wimbledon.

Competing in just her second grand slam and for only the sixth time on a grass court, the teenager progressed to the second week in London after a brilliant straight-sets win over the 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova on Sunday.

The Russian received a deserved standing ovation from the crowd after her 6-2 7-5 win earned her a place in the last 16, where she will face American Madison Keys.

Ranked No. 102 in the world, she had to qualify for Wimbledon. She is now the youngest player to reach the last 16 since Coco Gauff in 2019.

She was already the third-youngest player to reach the third round of Wimbledon in the Open Era after Kim Clijsters in 1999 and then Gauff four years ago.

Andreeva told reporters after her win that she was “just a normal teenager, normal girl,” and also revealed she still had to do schoolwork.

“I do, I think, everything that the girls my age do. I love to watch some series,” she said. “I have to do my school. I have no choice. I have to suffer for two more years, and that’s it.”

Of playing on grass for the first time, Andreeva added: “When I played my first match in quallies, I just didn’t have any expectations because it was my first match on grass. I just tried to give it all on the court.

“Since that first match, I actually found the right rhythm. Now it’s working pretty good. So honestly, as I said, I did not have any expectations. I just play. I always say that it’s a game. The game will decide who will win the match.”

In 2021, Emma Radacanu won the US Open as an 18-year-old qualifier and Andreeva’s performances have inevitably drawn comparisons with the Briton.

Asked if she could repeat Radacanu’s feat, the Russian was poised in her reply.

“Of course, in 2021 she did an amazing job. Everyone was impressed. I think she was impressed also to pass the quallies and to win the slam at 18. It’s amazing,” she said.

“But me, I just try to not think about it. I think it will disturb me, all these thoughts. I just try to play every match and don’t think how far I have gone already or which round I’m playing, against who I’m playing.

“I just try to play every point. Doesn’t matter against who. Doesn’t matter which round. I just play my game. I don’t change anything mental-wise, tennis-wise. So, yeah, I’m just playing.”

Competing without a flag or national representation amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Andreeva has enjoyed a successful year so far, finishing runner-up at the junior Australian Open and reaching the fourth round of the Madrid Open in April, where she eventually lost to world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Her sudden rise this year has caught the attention of Netflix cameras filming the next instalment of the “Break Point” docuseries, which have been following her during Wimbledon.

