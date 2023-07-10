Luis Suárez Miramontes, one of Spain’s greatest footballers, has died aged 88

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Luis Suárez Miramontes, considered one of the greatest Spanish football players in history, has died at the age of 88.

The former Barcelona and Inter Milan midfielder was the first Spanish-born player to win the Ballon d’Or – the award given to the world’s best soccer player of the year – in 1960.

He remains the only man to do so – Alexia Putellas has since won the Ballon d’Or Féminin twice in 2021 and 2022.

In a statement on Sunday, Barcelona confirmed that Suárez had died in Milan, Italy. The cause of death was not given.

“Affectionately known as ‘Luisito’, he is considered by everyone to be one of the best players in the history of Spanish football, as well as being a key part of Barça in the second half of the 1950s,” the team statement said.

Putellas recalled meeting Suárez and how he inspired her on Twitter, saying: “[You’re] part of history in football. I will always remember the thing you told me after winning the first Ballon d’Or and how that inspired me. Rest in peace, Don Luis Suarez.”

Suárez joined Barcelona from Deportivo La Coruña in 1954 before going on to become a club legend.

He played 253 times for the Catalan giant, scoring 141 goals and winning two La Liga titles and two Spanish Cups.

In 1961, he left for Inter Milan where he continued picking up trophies – winning three Serie A titles and two European Cups.

“It’s a very sad day for all Inter fans; he was a truly extraordinary person. When we spoke about football together, he was very direct and knowledgeable,” Inter Milan’s Vice President Javier Zanetti said in a statement.

“His feeling for the Nerazzurri colours was very intense; he understood what it meant to represent the shirt.”

In addition to his stellar club career, Suárez was part of an exciting generation of Spanish players which won the European Championship in 1964.

Following his playing career, Suárez managed a number of clubs including Inter Milan and Deportivo. He also managed the Spanish national team, leading it to the last 16 of the 1990 World Cup.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.