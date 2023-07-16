Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Novak Djokovic in five-set thriller to win first Wimbledon title

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz overcame reigning champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set men’s final on Sunday to win his first Wimbledon title.

The Spaniard prevailed after nearly five hours on Centre Court, eventually winning 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4, tumbling to the court in celebration before volleying a tennis ball into the crowd.

The 20-year-old becomes the third-youngest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era and adds a second major title to his record after winning the US Open last year.

It was anything but straightforward for Alcaraz, who came from a set down against arguably the greatest tennis player in history performing at the peak of his powers.

But in the end, as Djokovic’s attempted return failed to make it over the net, a new Wimbledon champion was crowned and Alcaraz cemented his status as the leader of the sport’s next generation.

