Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt Open Championship

(CNN) — Just Stop Oil activists disrupted play at the Open Championship on Friday, the protest group confirmed.

Three protestors ran onto the 17th hole at Royal Liverpool during the major’s second round, spilling orange powder and setting off a smoke flare before being led away by police.

American golfer Billy Horschel, who was playing the hole at the time, could be seen approaching one protestor in a tweet by Just Stop Oil confirming the disruption.

“There will be no more holes in one when our society collapses. We must stop our government’s 100 new oil and gas licenses before they go on to cause more harm,” Just Stop Oil added in another tweet.

CNN has reached out to the tournament’s organizers for comment.

Just Stop Oil have disrupted several sporting events in England in recent months, including The Ashes, Wimbledon and the World Snooker Championship.

Play at the tournament has continued.

More to follow…

