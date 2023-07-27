Aaron Rodgers takes pay cut in reworked deal with New York Jets, per report

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Aaron Rodgers has agreed to a reworked deal with the New York Jets, the 39-year-old confirmed while talking to reporters during training camp on Wednesday.

Rodgers gave no specifics of the reworked deal, but according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the two sides agreed to a two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract through the 2024 season.

Per the report, that would be a roughly $35 million pay cut, since Rodgers’ previous deal had nearly $110 million guaranteed remaining on it.

The Jets did not comment when asked about the specifics of Rodgers’ reworked contract. CNN has asked Rodgers’ representatives for comment.

The four-time league MVP, who contemplated retirement following last season, indicated he plans to play more than one season in New York.

“Definitely some of it is how much fun I’m having,” Rodgers said. “It’s all about the body, how the body feels.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it just to be a one-year deal. I’m aware of that, and I think there was, you know, an awareness of that. Now, again, anything can happen with my body or with the success we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I don’t really see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

In April, Rodgers was traded to the Jets, after spending his entire 18-season NFL career with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

