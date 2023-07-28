Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan calls for rule change after disqualification for refusing to shake hands with Russian opponent

By Svitlana Vlasova, Amy Cassidy, Tim Lister and George Ramsay, CNN

(CNN) — The leader of Ukraine’s national fencing team, Olga Kharlan, said she “acted with my heart” following her disqualification from the world championships for refusing to shake hands with a Russian opponent.

The four-time individual world champion and four-time Olympic medalist also called for a rule change regarding the disqualification of athletes who refuse to shake hands with opponents.

The International Fencing Federation has not offered any account of the decision on its website or social media accounts, but the refusal to shake hands after a contest results in a black card and expulsion, according to federation rules. CNN has contacted the International Fencing Federation for comment on Kharlan’s disqualification.

“The rules have to change because the world is changing,” Kharlan said in a video message posted on Instagram on Thursday, during which she also thanked her supporters.

Kharlan had just beaten Russian Anna Smirnova, who was competing as an individual neutral athlete, at the world championships in Milan when the Ukrainian fencer offered her sabre to tap blades rather than shaking hands.

Smirnova then walked away before staging a sit-down protest for about 45 minutes.

“I did not want to shake hands with that athlete and I acted with my heart,” said Kharlan.

“So when I heard that they were going to remove me from the competition, disqualify me and give me a black card, of course it killed me. It killed me so much that I was screaming in pain.”

She added that she came “back to life” thanks to messages of support from the public, “especially the support from our fighters who are defending us.”

Mikhailo Ilyashev, President of the Ukrainian Fencing Federation, told Ukrainian television that the federation would protest the disqualification, which prevents Kharlan from competing in the team competition.

Ilyashev also explained how the disqualification would make it more difficult for Kharlan to qualify for the Olympics next year.

The issue of Ukrainians and Russians not shaking hands in sport is not new. Ukrainian tennis stars – namely Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, and Lesia Tsurenko – have all refused to shake hands with Russian opponents.

Svitolina, a semifinalist at Wimbledon this month, offered her support to Kharlan, writing on social media on Thursday: “We are not shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian athletes. That is our position! I call on international sports organisations and federations to respect our decision!”

