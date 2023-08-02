How to watch Colombia, Germany, Morocco and South Korea battle it out for World Cup last 16 qualification

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — It’s been a week of high drama at this year’s Women’s World Cup with the last round of group fixtures throwing up countless story lines.

South Africa reached the last 16 for the first time, the US team came within inches of being knocked out and the Netherlands recorded the biggest score line of the tournament, beating Vietnam 7-0.

Fans can expect yet more action in the final group games on Thursday with Colombia, Germany, South Korea and Morocco all bidding to qualify out of Group H.

How to watch

In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Both matches take place at 6 a.m. ET.

Morocco vs. Colombia

Colombia caused a major shock in its last fixture as it scored a dramatic late winner to beat two-time world champion Germany, 2-1.

The game also saw 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo produce one of the moments of the tournament as she scored a wonder goal to give her team a 1-0 lead.

It means Colombia has maximum points from its opening two games and will qualify for the last 16 unless there is an unlikely swing in goal difference.

A point against Morocco, however, would see it qualify as group winner.

The African nation, playing in its first Women’s World Cup, must better Germany’s result against South Korea to stand any chance of making it through to the knockout rounds.

Whatever happens, Morocco has made history, securing the country’s first win at a Women’s World Cup against South Korea.

Defender Nouhaila Benzina also become the first player ever to wear a hijab at a senior-level Women’s World Cup.

South Korea vs. Germany

After its defeat to Colombia last time out, Germany is on the brink of an embarrassing exit from the World Cup.

The Germans have qualified for the knockout round in each of their last eight appearances at the tournament and, despite struggling in their last fixture, will feel confident of progressing.

To do so, the team must simply better Morocco’s result on Thursday.

Germany was one of the favorites to lift the title in Australia and New Zealand and poses a mountain to climb for South Korea.

Despite having lost both of its games so far, the Taegeuk Ladies can still make it out of the group should they win and results, including a big swing in goal difference, go their way.

The winner of Group H will face Jamaica in the next round after the Reggae Girlz qualified for the last 16 for the first time. The runner-up from Group H will face France.

