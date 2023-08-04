How to watch Japan, Norway, Switzerland and Spain battle it out for a place in Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — Upsets, records and moments of magic; the group stage of this year’s Women’s World Cup had it all.

But, with half of the teams now heading home, the tournament gets serious as we approach the first round of knockout matches.

The last 16 fixtures get underway on Saturday with enticing ties involving Japan, Norway, Switzerland and Spain.

Teams are just four wins away from being crowned world champion and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

How to watch

In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream matches by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

On Saturday, Switzerland will take on Spain at 1a ET before Norway plays Japan at 4a ET and the Netherlands takes on South Africa at 10pET.

Switzerland vs. Spain

The first knockout game of the tournament will see Switzerland take on world No. 6 Spain.

Despite being ranked 14 places lower than its opponent, Switzerland will be confident of its chances, having not lost at this year’s World Cup – winning once and drawing twice to top Group A.

It’s also one of three teams yet to concede in Australia and New Zealand – the other two teams being Japan and Jamaica.

Spain, meanwhile, looked one of the most impressive teams at the start of the tournament but was thrashed 4-0 by Japan in its final Group C game.

The Spaniards will hope to shake off the humiliation and get back on track against the Swiss.

Spain, which finished as group runners-up, can take most comfort from recent history between the two teams, having won two of the last three meetings.

The winner of this tie will face either the Netherlands or South Africa in the quarterfinals.

Japan vs. Norway

Japan has arguably been the most impressive and consistent team at this year’s World Cup – scoring 11 goals and not conceding any so far.

The 2011 champion now has its sights set on a second title and boasts the tournament’s current top scorer, Hinata Miyazawa, who has netted four times already.

In truth, Japan had been expected to beat both Zambia and Costa Rica in its group, but the manner of the victory against Spain took many by surprise.

Japan, ranked 13th in the world, faces a Norway side which had a bumpy start to its campaign and only qualified for the last 16 on goal difference.

Norway was beaten 1-0 by co-host New Zealand in its opening match before playing out a goalless draw against eventual group winners Switzerland.

Needing a result against the Philippines to secure its passage into the next round, Norway finally turned up to win 6-0.

The Norwegians have been involved in every Women’s World Cup and won the tournament in 1995, but since 2007 have failed to make it past the quarterfinal stage.

The winner between Norway and Japan will face either Sweden of the US in the quarterfinals.

