Philadelphia Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen throws no-hitter against Washington Nationals

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw a no-hitter in the team’s 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Lorenzen, who was making his second start for the Phillies and first at home since being traded from the Detroit Tigers earlier this month during the trade deadline, struck out five batters and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches.

With 111 pitches through eight innings, Lorenzen came back out for the ninth inning to a roaring ovation from the crowd at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. He got the first two batters out by groundout and strikeout before getting Nationals first baseman Dominic Smith to fly out to Phillies centerfielder Johan Rojas for the final out.

Lorenzen was greeted by teammates as they celebrated near home plate following the end of the game. His mother along with his wife and child were in attendance to watch the historic performance.

Lorenzen was emotional when asked what his late father would say to him if he were there to witness the event.

“Got me emotional. He’d be just saying, ‘Atta boy,’” Lorenzen told the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast. “’Way to finish it.’” Lorenzen was then doused with cold water by his teammates.

Lorenzen was named an All-Star for the first time in his career this season and is now 2-0 with the Phillies. He is 7-7 with a 3.28 ERA in total. He has also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Angels in his nine-year career.

This marks the 14th no-hitter in Phillies franchise history and their first since 2015 when Cole Hamels threw one against the Chicago Cubs.

It is also the fourth no-hitter this season, the last one coming when Houston’s Framber Valdez no-hit the Cleveland Guardians on August 2.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.