Nick Kyrgios to miss fourth straight grand slam after pulling out of US Open

(CNN) — Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the US Open as he continues to recover from a succession of injuries.

Kyrgios, who reached the quarterfinals at last year’s tournament, has had his 2023 tennis season disrupted by knee, foot and wrist injuries, and it is now confirmed he will miss his fourth straight grand slam.

“Nick Kyrgios, a 2022 quarterfinalist, is out of this year’s US Open. Hope to you see back on the court soon, Nick,” the US Open said on X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm Kyrgios’ absence.

The 28-year-old missed the Australian Open with a knee injury and was absent from the French Open after injuring his foot during an incident where his car was stolen, according to his agent.

The Australian then missed Wimbledon with a wrist injury.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again,” Kyrgios said via Instagram after pulling out of the grass court tournament.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.”

Kyrgios played some of the best tennis of his career during last year’s slams – recording his best ever finishes at the US Open, reaching the quarterfinals, and at Wimbledon, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in the final.

The US Open starts on the August 28 with Carlos Alcaraz and Djokovic expected to battle it out for the men’s title – a repeat of this year’s thrilling Wimbledon final.

CNN’s Ben Church contributed to reporting.