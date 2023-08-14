Women’s World Cup: How to watch Sweden and Spain battle it out for a place in the final

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The Women’s World Cup is down to the last four teams and a place on the biggest stage of all is now at stake.

England will take on co-host Australia in the second semifinal on Wednesday, but first, Sweden will face Spain on Tuesday.

Teams are just two games away from lifting the trophy but who will be the first side to book their ticket to Sunday’s final in Sydney?

How to watch

Sweden will kick off against Spain on Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET.

In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the game by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

Sweden vs. Spain

Of all the teams remaining in the tournament, Sweden is perhaps the one with most experience at this level.

It’s the only remaining nation to have previously played in a Women’s World Cup final, albeit losing to the US when it did so in 2003.

Without setting the competition on fire, the current world No. 2 has put together an impressive resume at the tournament.

The Blågult was the team to knock out the US in the last-16, before it went on to beat Japan – arguably the most impressive side in Australia and New Zealand – in the quarterfinals.

Defender Amanda Ilestedt has been arguably its most important player so far, with the 30-year-old scoring four times already.

The center-back is now just one behind Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa in the race to be named leading scorer and win the Golden Boot.

However, if Sweden is going to book its place in the final, it will have to find a way past a dangerous opponent looking to make yet more history.

La Roja has reached its first Women’s World Cup semifinal and its attacking style of play has been a breath of fresh air at the tournament.

No team remaining in the competition has scored as many as Spain (15) and no nation has created as many chances to score.

But the Iberian nation’s campaign hasn’t been totally smooth sailing. It was thrashed 4-0 by Japan in its final group game which showed a vulnerable side to La Roja.

The squad now looks back on track, though, after thrashing Switzerland 5-1 in the round-of-16 and knocking out a strong Netherlands side, 2-1, after extra-time in the quarterfinals.

However, according to sports data company Gracenote, Spain has its work cut out.

Its calculations forecast that Sweden is now the favorite to lift the trophy, with a 32% chance of being crowned champion.

Meanwhile, Gracenote predicts Spain is the least likely team left to win the competition, with a 21% chance.

