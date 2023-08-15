Former NFL player Alex Collins dies in motorcycle accident at age 28

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played with the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, died in a motorcycle accident on Sunday night, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. He was 28.

Investigators say Collins was driving his motorcycle late Sunday night when he crashed into the rear passenger side of an SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes Florida. Upon impact, Collins went through the rear passenger side window and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning,” Collins’ family said in a statement via the Seahawks on Monday night.

“Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world. All who truly know him can attest to his drive, determination, and larger-than-life personality. We kindly request your thoughts and prayers for our family during this difficult time. We ask for privacy as we navigate through our grief.”

Collins was drafted by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Arkansas. Released after one season with Seattle, he signed with the Ravens’ practice squad and was eventually named the starter.

In his first season with Baltimore in 2017, Collins finished with 973 rushing yards and six touchdowns. The following year, he started in 10 games, rushing for 411 yards and seven touchdowns before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

He did not play in 2019 but returned to the Seahawks in 2020-2021 in what would be his final stint in the NFL.

Overall, Collins played across five seasons in the NFL, tallying 483 carries for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns, with an additional 467 receiving yards in 50 career games.

Most recently, Collins played with the United States Football League’s Memphis Showboats this past season.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement.

“I’ll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered. He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex’s family. May he now rest in God’s eternal peace.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.