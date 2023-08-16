Reports: USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has resigned following Women’s World Cup elimination

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The head coach of the US women’s national soccer team, Vlatko Andonovski, has resigned from his position after the US made an early exit from the Women’s World Cup, unnamed sources tell ESPN and The Athletic.

The news is expected to be announced Thursday, according to the reports. CNN has reached out to US Soccer for comment.

The US lost to Sweden in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 earlier this month. The four-time Women’s World Cup winners failed to reach at least the semifinals of the tournament for the first time in its history, ending the dream of a historic three-peat.

The 46-year-old coach said after the match, “We showed everything we could to win the game and, unfortunately, soccer can be cruel sometimes.”

Andonovski was named the ninth coach for the team in October 2019 and set the USWNT record for best start in history after winning his first 11 games at the helm. He managed the team during their run to a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

