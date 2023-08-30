Megan Rapinoe to play in one last US national team match before retirement

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — US Women’s National Team (USWNT) star Megan Rapinoe, a two-time Women’s World Cup winner, will play one more international match before she retires from the game.

The 38-year-old, who will finish her international career with 203 caps, will be honored in her “Farewell Game” against South Africa on September 24 in Chicago, US Soccer announced Tuesday.

With 63 career goals and 73 assists for the US women’s side, Rapinoe – an Olympic gold medalist from London 2012 – ranks in the top 10 for both categories in US women’s history.

Following her final World Cup appearance this year in Australia and New Zealand, Rapinoe has returned to her National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team, the OL Reign, for the remainder of the season.

“People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude,” Rapinoe said in US Soccer’s press release.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years.”

The star player, billed a “generational talent” by USWNT general manager Kate Markgraf, won the Ballon d’Or Féminin and FIFA’s The Best award in 2019 after a scintillating Women’s World Cup in which she earned the Golden Ball for best player of the tournament and Golden Boot for top scorer of the competition.

In her domestic career, she won the French league title and French Cup with Lyon in the 2012/13 season and has won three NWSL Shields with the Seattle Reign and OL Reign.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Matias Grez and Kevin Dotson contributed reporting.