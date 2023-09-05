Novak Djokovic beats American star Taylor Fritz to reach US Open semifinals and celebrates with a singalong

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic booked his spot in the US Open semifinals with an emphatic victory over American Taylor Fritz on Tuesday.

The world No. 2 looked his assured self, rapid around the court and hitting winners from all manners of angles, in his 6-1 6-4 6-4 win.

Fritz did show glimpses of why he’s being tipped as part of tennis’ next generation of star players, but he was not able to hold out in the face of Djokovic’s constant pressure.

Victory ensured that Djokovic’s hopes of winning a 24th grand slam title remain alive, as he seeks to equal Margaret Court’s outright record and extend his own men’s record.

Djokovic will face another American in the final four, taking on the winner of Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton, but he was eager to just enjoy the feeling of making yet another grand slam semifinal.

Clearly in a jubilant mood after securing his victory, Djokovic led the crowd in a singalong of the Beastie Boys’ classic ‘Fight For Your Right.’

“I am drenched in sweat. I saw Taylor change shirt a couple of times, it was very humid conditions,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview when asked about the conditions inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Difficult to play, but that is why we train and try to get ourselves in the best conditions to deliver. Not easy but you have to fight, as the song says, you have to fight for your right to party.”

The Serb is in the United States for the first time since 2021 due to his unvaccinated status, but made up for lost time by immediately returning to winning ways at the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open, beating Carlos Alcaraz in a memorable final.

Djokovic has continued to look ominous throughout the tournament in New York and the quarterfinal was another stage on which he produced some remarkable tennis.

“I like the energy and the atmosphere on the court here. I thrive on that energy, whatever the energy is, use it as a fuel to try and play my best tennis,” Djokovic added.

“I have been playing on this court for so many years, so many epic matches. I can’t wait for another one in a few days time.”

Fritz outclassed

Djokovic raced into a one-set lead against world No. 9 Fritz in just 43 minutes, producing some magical returns and excellent service games.

Fritz, 25, showed grit to work his way back into the match and went toe-to-toe with the tennis great in the second set. However, despite Fritz’s best efforts, a break early in the set allowed Djokovic to take a firm grip of the tie.

Fritz, who is enjoying his best run at his home grand slam, continued to grow into the game and gave Djokovic a stern test in the third set.

The American earned multiple break points against the 36-year-old, but Djokovic continued to produce in the most important moments to stay ahead.

Many inside the Arthur Ashe Stadium continued to cheer for Fritz throughout the tie, but Djokovic was able to use the partizan crowd in his favor, letting out a roar as he finally won match point.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.