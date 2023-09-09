Neymar Jr. breaks Pelé’s all-time scoring record for Brazil

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Neymar Jr. scored twice in Brazil’s 5-1 victory over Bolivia on Friday to surpass the great Pelé as the country’s top male all-time scorer.

The 31-year-old missed a penalty in the first half of the World Cup qualifying match but responded with two goals – in the 61st and 93rd minutes – to take his tally of international goals to 79.

“I never imagined reaching this record,” said Neymar – who has represented Brazil 125 times – afterwards, per Reuters.

“I want to say that I am not a better player than Pelé. I always wanted to make my own story, write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the national team. And today I did that.”

Pelé is widely regarded as one of the sport’s all-time greats, scoring 77 goals for Brazil and is the only player to win three World Cups. He died in December, aged 82.

Neymar recently joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal from French Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-German. He became the world’s most expensive footballer when he joined the Parisian club from Barcelona in 2017.

