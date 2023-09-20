Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens dies six months after being hit by a truck while cycling

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Dartmouth College’s head football coach Buddy Teevens, 66, died Tuesday of injuries sustained after being hit by a truck while cycling on March 16 in St. Augustine, Florida, the Teevens family announced in a statement released through the school.

“Our family is heartbroken to inform you that our beloved ‘coach’ has peacefully passed away surrounded by family. Unfortunately, the injuries he sustained proved too challenging for even him to overcome,” the statement said.

“Throughout this journey, we consistently relayed the thoughts, memories, and love sent his way. Your kindness and letters of encouragement did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by both Buddy and our family.”

“This is tragic news for Dartmouth and the entire football world. Buddy not only was synonymous with Dartmouth football, he was a beloved coach and an innovative, inspirational leader who helped shape the lives of generations of students,” Dartmouth president Sian Leah Beilock and director of athletics Mike Harrity said in a letter to the Dartmouth community.

The March incident occurred when a bike ridden by Teevens was struck by a pickup truck, according to the school, which it described as an “accident.” In updates about his condition, Teevens’ wife Kirsten shared in April that his right leg had to be amputated after the accident and that he had suffered spinal cord injuries.

Teevens coached Dartmouth for 22 seasons, having previously played for the Big Green as a quarterback, winning Ivy League Player of the Year honors in 1978.

“Buddy was nationally known for his drive to make football safer,” the letter from Beilock and Harrity said. “He reduced full-contact practices by focusing on technique, leading to the development at Thayer School of Engineering of the Mobile Virtual Player, a robotic tackling dummy that has also been used by other college programs and NFL teams.”

Interim Head Coach Sammy McCorkle informed the team of Teevens’ death after Tuesday’s practice.

Dartmouth announced that it will play its scheduled game Saturday against Lehigh and honor Teevens during the 2023 football season.

“There will be a moment of silence prior to the game and a gathering of remembrance afterward,” the school said. “Dartmouth also plans to honor his legacy in the coming weeks and months with input from the Teevens family.”

