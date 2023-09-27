Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker fired as civil rights case continues

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Michigan State University (MSU) fired head football coach Mel Tucker on Wednesday amid accusations of sexual harassment.

The move comes after USA Today first reported Tucker was under investigation for alleged sexual harassment, leading the university to suspend him without pay.

“The university terminated Tucker’s contract for his admitted and undisputed behaviors which have brought public disrespect, contempt and ridicule upon the university; and constitute a material breach of his agreement, and moral turpitude,” said MSU.

CNN has reached out to Tucker for comment.

Previously, Tucker, who was suspended by the school following the accusations, said the university did not have “cause” to terminate his contract and any termination would be “unjustified.” Tucker said the allegations of sexual harassment came “without any meaningful review of the facts.”

Michigan State said Tucker’s firing did not conclude the “ongoing MSU Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue.”

According to the USA Today report, Tucker is alleged to have made sexual comments and masturbated while on a phone call with Brenda Tracy, an advocate and rape survivor.

Tracy reported her call with Tucker to the university’s Title IX office, USA Today reported.

CNN has not independently verified the details of the report.

An attorney for Tracy, Karen Truszkowski, said no police report was filed. She issued a statement on behalf of her client earlier this month.

“Brenda Tracy had no intention of publicly disclosing her identity,” the statement read. “She was and continues to be committed to complying with and concluding the MSU internal investigative process. She respected the process and chose not to go to the media to preserve the integrity of the process.

“After the investigation process was completed, we would have determined, what, if any further steps to take. Instead, her identity was disclosed without her knowledge or consent, warranting express actions to protect her. Her choice to allow this process to proceed privately was taken away.”

The investigation into the coach’s conduct began in December 2022.

Tucker, a defensive coach in college and the NFL over the past two decades, became Michigan State’s head coach in 2020.

In his second season, the team went a sterling 11-2, and he signed a massive 10-year, $95 million contract that made him one of the highest paid coaches in college football.

Last year, though, the team finished a disappointing 5-7, including blowout losses to rivals Michigan and Ohio State.

