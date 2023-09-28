‘Excited’ Damian Lillard traded to Milwaukee Bucks in three-team deal

By Wayne Sterling and Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are trading seven-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team trade also involving the Phoenix Suns, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

Lillard wrote on social media that he’s “excited” for his next chapter.

“The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks,” Lillard posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lillard, who moonlights as a rapper off the court and goes by the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A, also released a single titled “Farewell” after the trade was reported, in which he says goodbye to life in Portland.

“To the fans, man, I love you, it’s unconditional,” he says in the track.

“I leave at peace because I know, at the end, that this is business, hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness,” he continues.

In July, Lillard requested a trade from the franchise that drafted him over a decade ago, his agent Aaron Goodwin told CNN. Goodwin said at that time that Lillard hoped to play with the Miami Heat.

The Trail Blazers will acquire point guard Jrue Holiday and future draft picks from Milwaukee, along with center Deandre Ayton and forward Toumani Camara from Phoenix.

The Suns are receiving center Jusuf Nurkic, forward Nassir Little and guard Keon Johnson from Portland, as well as guard Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

“On behalf of the entire Portland Trail Blazers Organization, I want to express my gratitude to Damian for 11 storied years with this franchise and for his loyalty to the Portland community,” said Portland General Manager Joe Cronin in a statement. “From becoming the all-time leading points scorer in franchise history to his dedicated commitment to youth across Oregon and the entire Pacific Northwest, Damian is and will remain a titan and a true trailblazer to this city.

“I would also like to thank Jusuf Nurkic for his devotion to Portland these last seven seasons,” said Cronin. “A consummate professional on and off the court, Nurk has been a key leader for this team, and we appreciate his dedication and passion for this franchise, the city, and the fans.”

Cronin added: “We wish Dame, Nurk, Keon and Nas much success going forward.”

In 11 seasons in the Rose City, the Lillard averaged 25.2 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Last season, the 33-year-old had his best scoring year, averaging 32.2 points in 58 games.

Portland drafted Lillard out of Weber State University with the sixth pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. Lillard would go on to unanimously win the 2012/13 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

