Russian and Belarusian para-athletes permitted to compete under neutral flag at Paris 2024 Games after IPC vote

By Matt Foster, CNN

(CNN) — Russian and Belarusian para-athletes will be permitted to compete under a neutral flag at next year’s Paris 2024 Games after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) voted against a full suspension of the two countries’ national Paralympic committees (NPC) on Friday.

Voting was held at the IPC’s General Assembly in Bahrain.

“IPC members voted 90-56 in favour of a motion to partially suspend NPC Russia (with six members abstaining),” the IPC said in a statement. “This decision was taken after members initially voted against a motion to fully suspend NPC Russia by 74-65 (with 13 abstentions).”

The partial suspension of the Russian NPC for breaches of constitutional membership obligations means Russian para-athletes “will be eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity (this means no teams) in the Paralympic Games,” according to the statement.

A full suspension would have meant no Russian para-athletes could compete at the Paris Games.

“In each case, this is subject to athletes and support personnel meeting such conditions of participation set by the IPC Governing Board. NPC Russia is also not allowed to organise any sport event/competition involving other IPC members,” the statement added.

The IPC General Assembly then voted 79-57 (with nine abstentions) to partially suspend the Belarusian NPC for breaches of its constitutional membership obligations, having previously voted against fully suspending the organization.

That also ensured Belarusian athletes are eligible to participate in an individual and neutral capacity at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, according to the IPC.

When athletes compete in a neutral capacity, they do so without a national team, flags, emblems or anthem.

CNN reached out to the Ukrainian, Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees for comment on the decision but did not immediately receive a response.

The Russian NPC retains the right to appeal Friday’s decision to the IPC’s independent appeals tribunal. Should any appeal be rejected, the suspension passed will run through the 2025 IPC General Assembly.

Belarus helped Russia launch its initial invasion of Ukraine last February, allowing the Kremlin’s troops to enter the country through the 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) Ukrainian-Belarusian border to the north of Kyiv.

Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine has provided decision-makers with major challenges, notably the key question of Russian and Belarusian para-athlete participation.

Global Athlete, an athlete welfare organization, said the decision “has provided Russia and the Putin regime with a global stage for their war propaganda.” Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

“By allowing Russia to compete at the Paris Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has shown their true colors by kowtowing to Russia’s influence over international sport,” Rob Koehler, Global Athlete Director General, said in a statement.

“Today’s decision lacks reason and principle. The fact that the IPC removed a ban, when Russia’s aggression on Ukraine has only increased, is contradictory and aligns them to the wrong side of history in this war.

“Sadly the IPC has ignored athletes’ calls for a ban and has instead lent their support to Putin’s war on Ukraine.”

The IPC banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympic in Beijing after multiple teams threatened not to compete at the Games if they were permitted.

A vote will be made at the IPC meeting later on Friday as to the ability of Belarusian para-athletes to compete.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) 140th Session takes place in Mumbai from October 15 through 17, where similar votes will be held regarding Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The Paris 2024 Paralympics takes place from August 28 through September 8.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.