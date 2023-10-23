Bill Belichick earns historic victory, Chiefs and Eagles claim wins: Everything to know about Week 7’s Sunday NFL games

(CNN) — It might have been ‘super bye week’ in the 2023 NFL season – six teams weren’t taking the field – but the action that did take place didn’t disappoint.

From Bill Belichick claiming a milestone victory after weeks of disappointment to both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles claiming wins declaring their Super Bowl ambitions, here’s everything you need to know from Sunday’s games in Week 7.

Legendary coach joins legendary company

The New England Patriots have had a tough time of it lately.

Three defeats in a row – including two by record margins – had sucker-punched an organization that’s become accustomed to success.

But, as they’ve done so many times before, the Patriots dragged themselves off the mat to record a stunning 29-25 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns and running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for one more as New England snapped its three-game losing streak in the most remarkable fashion.

And in doing so, the franchise’s legendary coach, Bill Belichick, earned his 300th regular season win to become only the third head coach in NFL history to reach that milestone, joining Don Shula (328) and George Halas (318).

Belichick earned the majority of those 300 wins during his time with the Patriots – he joined New England in 2000 – claiming 36 victories during his five seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

And, as has become customary, the 71-year-old played down his achievement afterwards.

“I mean, it’s great. I’m really more focused on our team and this year,” the 71-year-old told reporters. “Worry about that later. Thank you.”

Belichick is the clubhouse leader in all-time playoff wins, Super Bowl appearances and Super Bowl wins, but Sunday’s victory couldn’t have come at a better time for the New England coach, with pressure beginning to mount on him following weeks of disappointing results.

It was a victory that came in the most impressive fashions too, upsetting their high-powered division rivals.

The Patriot’s defense did an excellent job in stifling Josh Allen and the Bills just enough, while the New England offense broke out of the slump it has been in almost all season.

The Bills fought back in the second half and the Patriots needed a late score to win the game. That came from Jones leading his team on an impressive drive before connecting with Mike Gesicki for the winner – fitting given it was ‘National Tight End’ day.

“I think just keep fighting and it’s just a crumb, right?” Jones told reporters afterwards. “That’s what I always say. And you’ve got to build off that.

“You’ve got to build off that and attack every day the same. It’s all about playing for each other, playing for the guy next to you and understanding why. So we did that today and we need to continue to do that every day in practice and in the games.”

The Patriots improve to 2-5 while the Bills slip to 4-3.

‘It’s almost like he’s playing Madden’

The Kansas City Chiefs began their title defense with a disappointing Week 1 loss at home against the Detroit Lions.

But since then, they have been almost perfect, winning six games in a row including Sunday’s impressive 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City did it predominantly behind the brilliance of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 424 passing yards and four touchdowns, as well as an interception.

Mahomes’ favorite target was – as has become commonplace – Travis Kelce, who showed why he’s the best tight end in the league, finishing with 12 catches, 179 yards and a touchdown with Taylor Swift watching on from the stands.

After the victory, Mahomes described why his connection with Kelce has worked so well over the years.

“It’s a lot of things, but I think the main thing is how he’s able to recognize coverage and adjust on the fly. We always talk about it, but it’s something that you can’t take for granted,” Mahomes told reporters.

“It’s almost like he’s playing Madden, like he can read the coverages and stop in the windows and be open and be on the same page as me at all times,” added Mahomes, referring to the video game.

“He did a great job, man. He does it week in and week out and that’s why he’s the player that he is and why he’ll be a Hall of Famer one day.”

The Chargers had no answer to what the Chiefs brought to the table at Arrowhead, in particular in the first half where Mahomes racked up a remarkable 321 passing yards and three touchdowns.

But it was Kansas City’s defense which arguably impressed the most, halting the usually dynamic Chargers offense, especially quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers star finished with 259 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions – one apiece from Bryan Cook and L’Jarius Sneed – and was sacked five times.

It’s no wonder the Chiefs are predicted to make a deep run as they aim to retain their Super Bowl crown, improving to 6-1 while the Chargers slip to 2-4.

“It hasn’t gone our way the past couple of games, but no one’s going to panic, no one’s going to quit, no one’s going to give up,” Herbert told reporters after the loss.

“I know we’re going to attack practice this week the same way we have each of the past weeks. So I’m looking for the challenge, the opportunity. A tough week, but we’re going to get better because of it.”

Eagles back on track

Sunday’s action ended with arguably the game of the week, as the Philadelphia Eagles – last season’s Super Bowl runners-up – took on the neutral’s new favorite, the Miami Dolphins.

Both had begun the season with five wins in six weeks and both had shown why they are seen as Super Bowl contenders.

But in a hard-fought game at Lincoln Financial Field, it was the Eagles who ended up victorious, beating Miami 31-17.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was the main talking point of the game, throwing touchdowns to AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert as well as rushing for another, but after the halftime interval, he jogged out a few minutes after the rest of his teammates with a brace on his knee.

The 25-year-old, known for his mobility, hadn’t looked as dynamic as he had previously – losing a fumble as well as throwing an interception.

“I’ll be fine,” Hurts said when a reporter asked about his knee after the victory.

For Miami, it was a return to earth after a few weeks of offensive explosion.

The team had been on a historic pace on offense but was slowed down considerably by the Eagles defense, finishing with just 244 total yards.

Tua Tagovailoa, who is among the early season MVP candidates, remained accurate but the team’s previously explosive running game was almost non-existent. Missing rookie sensation De’Von Achane, the Dolphins could only muster 45 yards on the ground.

The Eagles now sit at 6-1 while the Dolphins move to 5-2.

Full Week 7 Sunday scores

Away vs. home

Detroit Lions 6-38 Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders 12-30 Chicago Bears

Cleveland Browns 39-38 Indianapolis Colts

Buffalo Bills 25-29 New England Patriots

Washington Commanders 7-14 New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons 16-13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 Los Angeles Rams

Arizona Cardinals 10-20 Seattle Seahawks

Green Bay Packers 17-19 Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers 17-31 Kansas City Chiefs

Miami Dolphins 17-31 Philadelphia Eagles

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.