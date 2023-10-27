Brittney Griner honored by the WNBA for her off-the-court community impact

(CNN) — Basketball star Brittney Griner was honored Friday with the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award – an honor bestowed on the Phoenix Mercury center for her off-the-court volunteer work.

The WNBA said it was Griner’s “extensive work in championing the safe return of wrongful detainees overseas and helping marginalized communities in Phoenix” that earned her the season-long recognition.

Last year, the two-time Olympic gold-medalist spent nearly 10 months in Russian custody stemming from alleged drug charges. Griner, who the US State Department deemed wrongfully detained, was released last December in a prisoner swap that involved Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

According to the league, Griner’s efforts with the “Bring Our Families Home” (BOFH) and the “BG Heart & Sole Shoe Drive” are initiatives that have made significant impact on the lives of others.

The BOFH campaign highlights Americans who are being held hostage or detained overseas. Griner founded the shoe drive in 2016 after noticing unhoused persons in the Phoenix area walking without shoes. Since then, nearly 2,000 people have received shoes, according to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

The WNBA says it will split a $20,000 donation between the two charities in honor of Griner.

“I know the opportunity, privilege and responsibility I have to make a difference in the lives of others, and I’ll always remain committed to that,” said Griner in a Friday press release.

On-the court, the nine-time All-Star played in 31 games this past season, averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The 33-year-old has expressed her intention to remain with the Mercury next season and to play for Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On Thursday, Griner was one of 16 players named to USA Basketball’s roster for the team’s upcoming training camp and two exhibition games – the first of which will be played on November 5 versus the University of Tennessee.

