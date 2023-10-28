Texas Rangers mount thrilling comeback to defeat Arizona Diamondbacks in first game of World Series

(CNN) — Texas Rangers completed a remarkable comeback to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning, and take a 1-0 lead in the World Series.

All hope seemed lost for Texas as late as the bottom of the ninth inning on Friday, still trailing the Diamondbacks 5-3. But then, Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hit a two-run shot to tie and force extras, before postseason hero Adolis García closed it out with a walk-off homer in the 11th to seal the come-from-behind victory.

Such late drama has rarely been seen on baseball’s biggest stage – it was only the sixth ever time that a game-tying home run had been hit in the bottom of the ninth inning in a World Series game.

“It’s fun. This is the playoffs. This is kind of what it’s all about,” Seager said afterwards, according to MLB.com. “So it was a cool moment, for sure.”

García’s home run, meanwhile, was his second RBI of the game, setting a record for the most ever in a single postseason in MLB history with 22. The homerun was also the fifth consecutive game Garcia has gone deep.

The game had already seen three lead changes before its dramatic finish. Texas, to the delight of the home crowd, took a 2-0 lead after the first inning before Arizona edged ahead after the fourth inning.

And the Diamondbacks carried that lead until Seager and García’s late heroics turned the game on its head.

“It’s right there at the top [of World Series games he’s managed],” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said afterwards, per MLB.com. “It was a great, entertaining game.”

The Rangers will look to extend their series lead on Saturday in Game 2, as they seek a first ever World Series title.

