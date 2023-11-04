16-year-old American Isabeau Levito wins first major international figure skating competition

(CNN) — American teenager Isabeau Levito has won her first senior major international figure staking competition, claiming the Grand Prix de France title on Saturday to set up a potential US clean sweep this weekend.

Despite finishing third in the Free Skate, the 16-year-old’s overall total of 203.22 was enough for victory and qualification to December’s Grand Prix Final.

Belgium’s Nina Pinzarrone was second with 198.80 points, while Rion Sumiyoshi of Japan was third with 197.79 points.

“I’m very proud I was able to improve from last season result-wise. It was my goal to win one of my Grands Prix at least to really secure that I would make it to the Final. I’m really happy I improved in this aspect,” Levito said, per Olympics.com

After Friday’s Short Program, Levito enjoyed a five-point lead and it proved vital after she struggled with her Free Skate in Angers, France, scoring just 131.39. Thankfully for Levito, the top three from the Short Program all failed to dazzle on Saturday.

According to NBC, she is the first American woman to win a Grand Prix since Ashley Wagner did so at Skate America in 2016.

Grand Prix de France is the third of the six Grands Prix of the season. On Saturday, fellow American teenager Ilia Malinin competes in the men’s Free Skate. The 18-year-old is in first place after the Short Program.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.