Jimbo Fisher out as Texas A&M head football coach

(CNN) — Jimbo Fisher has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Texas A&M University, the school announced Sunday.

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President (Mark) Welsh and then Chancellor (John) Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision,” Ross Bjork, Texas A&M director of athletics, said in a statement.

“We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Bjork added.

Fisher was 45-25 in six seasons at Texas A&M. He was hired in December 2017 after spending eight seasons as head coach at Florida State University where he led the Seminoles to a national championship.

When Fisher was first named head football coach at Texas A&M, the university said he had agreed to a 10-year contract worth $75 million, adding no “state-appropriated funds” would be used toward his salary.

In 2021, Texas A&M extended Fisher’s contract for an additional four years through the 2031 season, giving him an annual salary of more than $9 million.

This season, the Aggies are 6-4 overall and 4-3 in the Southeastern Conference, with two games remaining in the 2023 season, at home against Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday and on the road against the LSU Tigers on November 25.

Bjork is scheduled to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.