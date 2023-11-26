Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney hail Wrexham’s ‘incredible’ 6-0 win against Morecambe

(CNN) — Finding a story worthy of a sequel is a challenge faced by many Hollywood movies but for soccer club Wrexham, owned by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the next chapter is writing itself as it confirmed its promotion credentials on Saturday and seeks to continue on its stratospheric trajectory.

Matching the drama of last season had seemed a near impossible task. After all, Wrexham became so steeped in stardust that Hollywood actors from Will Ferrell to Paul Rudd made the trip to the Welsh city; promotion to the Football League after a 15-year absence was secured in front of its ecstatic fans in April; and a Disney+ documentary welcomed viewers into Wrexham the city, as well as Wrexham the club.

Life in League Two had initially proved more difficult but, as the holiday season approaches, Wrexham is establishing itself as a promotion contender again in the next flight up, sitting in second place, five points behind Stockport County.

The Red Dragons confirmed those credentials on Saturday with a resounding 6-0 win against Morecambe, capped by forward Paul Mullin’s hat trick.

Reynolds and McElhenney were among those praising the team’s performance on social media, both hailing it as “incredible.”

Joel Senior’s own goal opened the scoring after just five minutes as he miscued an attempt to avert the danger from Mullin’s cross, before Mullin netted his first of the day less that two minutes later.

A third goal before halftime arrived courtesy of Jacob Mendy’s sensational individual effort as he shimmied past the defense into the center of the box and chipped the ball into the net.

Mullin added another two goals for his first hat trick of the season and James Jones completed the rout in extra time as Wrexham moved up to second place in League Two.

It marked a return to form for Wrexham after an 11-game unbeaten run was interrupted last weekend by a defeat to Accrington Stanley, who currently sits in seventh place.

“We’re not used to losing and it hurts to lose and it doesn’t matter how many games you’ve managed, it never gets easier,” Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson told the BBC.

“You could sense there was a determination in the group and what a way to respond with an emphatic 6-0 victory.

“So obviously, we’re very pleased and this is a good day’s work for us because Morecambe are a dangerous team on the counter-attack.”

With just over half the season still to play and a clutch of teams scrunched up at the top of the table fighting for four promotion spots, the ending for Wrexham’s story this season is far from assured but it promises even more drama.

