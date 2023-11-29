Stanley Cup champion Corey Perry waived by Chicago Blackhawks for ‘unacceptable’ conduct

(CNN) — The Chicago Blackhawks have waived veteran forward Corey Perry on Tuesday following an internal investigation.

The NHL team said Perry “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable” and was “in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.”

The Blackhawks did not reveal any details surrounding the alleged conduct.

CNN has reached out to Perry for comment.

A spokesperson for the NHLPA said the players union was “reviewing the matter.”

Chicago signed the 38-year-old to a one-year deal in the summer to help lead an inexperienced, young roster. He played in 16 games, scoring four goals and assisting on five others.

Perry has not played since being an unexpected healthy scratch for the November 22 game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. Head coach Luke Richardson told reporters after the game in Columbus that it was an “organizational decision” to not feature Perry – who at the time was the team’s third-leading scorer with nine points.

On Saturday, ‘Hawks general manager Kyle Davidson said the right winger was “away from the team” and would be for the “foreseeable future.”

The Blackhawks stated: “In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately.”

Perry has played in 1,273 NHL games while scoring 421 career goals. He won the Stanley Cup with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007.

