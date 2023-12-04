Heisman Trophy finalists are 3 quarterbacks and a wide receiver

(CNN) — Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of Louisiana State University, Bo Nix of the University of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of the University of Washington and Ohio State University wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. are the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, organizers announced Monday.

The trophy, which is awarded to college football’s most outstanding player, is voted on by 870 media members and 57 former winners. The winner will be announced at a ceremony in New York on Saturday night.

Daniels, a senior, threw for 3,812 yards and 40 touchdowns in his fifth season – his second with the Tigers. He completed 72% of his passes. He also ran for 1,134 yards and 10 scores.

Nix, a senior using his sixth year of eligibility, threw for 4,145 yards and 40 touchdowns. Nix, in his second year with the Ducks, completed 77.2% of his throws, tops in the nation.

Penix, a sixth year senior, led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 4,218 passing yards. He threw 33 touchdown passes in his second season with the Huskies.

Harrison, a junior who is the son of a former NFL star, had 67 catches – 14 of which were touchdowns – and 1,211 receiving yards.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was the 2022 Heisman winner and returned to school, but was not among the top vote getters.

