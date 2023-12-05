Premier League signs $8.45bn TV deal as controversial season continues to excite

(CNN) — Stunning goals, refereeing howlers and dramatic comebacks: it was another box office weekend in the Premier League, which helps explain why English top-flight soccer has become such a lucrative and appealing product.

On Monday, the Premier League announced it had agreed a record domestic television deal worth £6.7bn ($8.45bn) with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, a deal the league described as the “largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in the UK.”

The deal will also see the BBC continue to air highlights on its flagship show “Match of the Day.”

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement.

All three deals will cover a four-year period starting from the 2025/26 season and will see some changes to the current schedule.

The 3pm blackout rule – which prevents games kicking off at that time from being broadcast live – will remain in place, but the new agreement will see all Sunday 2pm kick offs shown live.

In total, TNT Sports will show 52 live matches per season under the new agreement, while Sky Sports will show a minimum of 215 games.

“It’s hugely exciting to continue to bring fans exclusive Premier League matches for the next five seasons,” Andrew Georgiou, President and MD, UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, CEO of Sky Group Dana Strong said: “We are proud of our long history with the Premier League and look forward to delivering more engagement, entertainment, and innovation to the end of the decade.”

Like CNN, TNT Sports is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

