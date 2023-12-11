Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs left livid after costly offside penalty wipes out potential game-winning touchdown

(CNN) — The Buffalo Bills escaped Arrowhead Stadium with a narrow 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, but the game was not without controversy.

With Buffalo clinging to a three-point lead with under a minute and a half left in the matchup, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a 24-yard throw to Travis Kelce.

The tight end then swiftly lateraled the ball to wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who waltzed in for what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown.

However, a penalty flag was flown on the play and the miraculous score was quickly ruled out when Toney was judged to be marginally offside.

An offside penalty in football occurs when a player crosses the line of scrimmage before the snap of the ball.

Mahomes was incensed after the clock ran out and had to be held back by teammates as he berated officials and sought answers.

“Lost for words, man, it’s tough to swallow,” the two-time MVP told the media after the game. “I’ve played seven years [and] never had offensive offside called. That’s elementary school [stuff] we’re talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there’s a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It’s tough.

“Regardless if we win or lose, just the end of another game and we’re talking about the refs. It’s just not what we want for the NFL and for football.”

Mahomes also claimed that he asked three different referees for an explanation on the penalty but did not receive one. His wife Brittany took to Instagram after the game to express her annoyance, posting a video on her Stories that zoomed in on a referee with the sarcastic caption “MVP.”

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was equally irritated after the game.

“It’s a bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place,” he told the reporters. “I’ve been in the league for a long time, haven’t had one like that.”

After being assessed the five-yard penalty, the Chiefs were stopped on their next three downs by the Bills and fell to an agonizing defeat.

It was a crucial win for Buffalo, which is currently just on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture. The Bills now have the same record (7-6) as five other teams in a highly competitive AFC and their postseason hopes are still alive for now.

Quarterback Josh Allen was 23-for-42 on passes for 233 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also chipped in with 32 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Mahomes posted a similar stat line going 25-for-43 for 271 yards, a touchdown and interception, as the Chiefs were left to rue another error by a wide receiver in a season where they have been plagued by mistakes – particularly drops – from their receiving core. Kansas City is 8-5, still good enough for first in the AFC West, but its typically free-flowing offense has struggled at points this year.

The Bills can now turn their attention to a big-time Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, while the Chiefs will take on the New England Patriots.

