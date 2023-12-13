New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick focusing on team’s next opponent, not coaching future

(CNN) — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made clear Wednesday he is focusing on the team’s next opponent, and not on his coaching future.

“I’m getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing,” the six-time Super Bowl winning coach told reporters.

Belichick was later asked if he wants to continue coaching and if he and Patriots owner Robert Kraft have discussed his future beyond the season.

The three-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year only reiterated he’s “getting ready” for Sunday’s home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Curran, citing unnamed sources, New England plans to move on from Belichick after this season. Curran reported the decision was made after the team lost to the Indianapolis Colts 10-6 on November 12 in Frankfurt, Germany.

On Sunday, the Patriots were eliminated from the postseason after the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-14. New England’s record this season is 3-10 – the worst in the American Football Conference.

This is the earliest the franchise has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs since 2000, Belichick’s first season at the helm in New England, according to NFL Research. The team finished 5-11 that season.

Since famed quarterback Tom Brady left New England in 2020 after leading the franchise to six Super Bowl wins, Belichick has guided the Patriots to a 28-35 regular season record with one post-season appearance – a 47-17 wild card loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2021.

In 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick has compiled a 265-118 regular season record, 30-12 in the postseason. He has won six Super Bowls in nine appearances.

Overall, the 71-year-old has a 301-162 record in the regular season and is 31-13 in the playoffs in 29 seasons.

Before leading the Patriots, Belichick was the Cleveland Browns head coach from 1991 to 1995.

Belichick has 332 total victories (both regular and postseason) – the second most all-time behind Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula’s 347.

