Luton Town player Tom Lockyer ‘responsive’ after suffering cardiac arrest on pitch

(CNN) — Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is “thankfully responsive” after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, his club announced.

The match was abandoned due to the incident and Luton said that Lockyer had been taken to hospital.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher,” Luton said in a statement.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.”

In an earlier statement, Luton said on X, formerly Twitter, that Lockyer was “thankfully responsive” after collapsing in the 65th minute of the match.

The 29-year-old was treated on the pitch before he was carried off on a stretcher, and the match was initially suspended as players also left the field.

Both sets of players reemerged once the game had been called off, walking around the pitch and applauding fans who chanted the name of the Luton captain.

Lockyer also collapsed in May this year during the Championship playoff final as Luton won promotion to the Premier League. He later told Sky Sports that it was due to an “atrial flutter, which is an irregular heartbeat,” adding that he had been given the “all-clear” following a procedure.

Luton said that “players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved teammate and friend taken off like that.”

The club also thanked the crowd for “the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium.”

The game was level at 1-1 in the second half when it was abandoned.

In a statement on X, Bournemouth said: “We’re relieved to hear Tom is responsive. Our thoughts will continue to be with Tom and his family at this time.

“We’d like to thank all the medical staff for their quick action as well as everyone inside the stadium for their support and unity during a difficult moment.”

