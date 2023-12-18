Champions League draw: Barcelona to face Napoli in pick of the last 16 ties

(CNN) — Barcelona will face Napoli in the most intriguing clash of the Champions League round of 16 draw, while defending champion Manchester City will take on Danish side FC Copenhagen.

Full draw:

• Porto vs. Arsenal

• Napoli vs. Barcelona

• PSG vs. Real Sociedad

• Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid

• PSV vs. Borussia Dortmund

• Lazio vs. Bayern Munich

• FC Copenhagen vs. Manchester City

• RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid

