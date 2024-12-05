Caitlin Clark debuts in Sportico’s highest-paid female athletes list while Coco Gauff is at No. 1 for second year in a row

(CNN) — Basketball sensation Caitlin Clark has featured on the list of the highest-paid female athletes for the first time while Coco Gauff tops the standings for the second year in a row, according to Sportico’s 2024 rankings.

The US tennis sensation had a successful year both on and off the court – reflected in Gauff’s $30.4 million earnings for the year. She earned $9.4 million on the court, with the rest of her total coming from endorsements.

The 20-year-old won the women’s doubles at the French Open, as well as winning the singles championship at the end-of-season WTA Finals. Away from tennis, Gauff made history by becoming the youngest Team USA flag bearer at the Olympics and the first tennis player to carry the flag for the US.

Skier Eileen Gu, who competes for China, came in at No. 2 on the list with earnings of $22.1 million, $22 million of which was made from endorsements.

An American trio comprised of fan favorites rounds out the top ten.

Golf icon Nelly Korda ranks eighth with total yearly earnings of $14.4 million. Korda has had a season for the books and has dominated the golf scene. The 26-year-old won the second major of her career in 2024 while winning six more LPGA Tour events during a historic season.

Arguably the greatest gymnast of all time, Simone Biles earned $11.1 million. After withdrawing during the 2020 Games, Biles had a triumphant return in Paris, completing her comeback with another medal haul.

The 27-year-old won three gold medals and a silver medal in the French capital to become the most decorated gymnast ever across world and Olympic championships.

WNBA Rookie of the Year

Completing the top ten is basketball superstar Clark ($11.1 million). The 22-year-old drew crowds to arenas around the league, helping grow the league’s popularity alongside her fellow hoopers.

Clark took home the Rookie of the Year award and was named to the All-WNBA first team – the first rookie to do so since 2008 – during the 2024 season.

The Fever superstar also set rookie season records for both points and three-pointers made and became the first rookie to get a triple-double.

As well as scoring, Clark also set the all-time WNBA league record for assists in a single season and the most dimes in a single game.

As a result of her recent success, the Indiana guard has joined an ownership group that is bidding to bring a National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team to Cincinnati.

Tennis’ dominance

Alongside Gauff, tennis dominated Sportico’s top 15. Eight other tennis players joined the American on the list with the sport taking up six of the top seven places. Iga Świątek ($21.4 million), Zheng Qinwen ($20.6 million) and Aryna Sabalenka ($17.7 million) were all in Sportico’s top five.

Naomi Osaka (No. 6, $15.9 million), Emma Raducanu (No. 7, $14.7 million), Jasmine Paolini (No. 11, $10 million), Jessica Pegula (No. 13, $8.2 million) and Elena Rybakina (No. 14, $7.9 million) made up the rest of the tennis players on the list.

Golfers Jeeno Thitikul (No. 12, $9.1 million) and Lydia Ko (No. 15, $6.7 million) complete Sportico’s top 15.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.