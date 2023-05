In this week's Fishing Report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest notes that despite the Cascade Lakes Highway reopening in time for Memorial Day weekend, access is limited, while the recently muddy Deschutes should clear up quickly.

Patrick Priest is a multimedia journalist and Sunrise Co-Anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Patrick here .

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.