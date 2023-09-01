C.O. Fishing Report: Here’s some tips heading into Labor Day weekend
Here's Noah Chast with the Central Oregon Fishing Report for your Labor Day weekend.
Here's Noah Chast with the Central Oregon Fishing Report for your Labor Day weekend.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.