C.O. Fishing Report: The salmon are biting at Sherars Falls
In this week's Central Oregon Fishing Report, Noah has the latest on newly stocked lakes and some other spots to hit as fall officially arrives.
In this week's Central Oregon Fishing Report, Noah has the latest on newly stocked lakes and some other spots to hit as fall officially arrives.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.