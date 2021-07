NBC Olympics

NBC Olympics

American Kara Kohler, 2019 world bronze medalist, wins her single sculls heat in 7:49.71 to advance to the quarterfinals; IRL’s Puspure, ROC’s Prakatsen, GBR’s Thornley, Austria’s Lobnig and NZL’s Twigg win the others.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>