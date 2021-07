NBC Olympics

Getty Images

Rugby’s a rough sport? Really? U.S. Rugby Men’s Eagles Sevens studs Kevon Williams and Brett Thompson ponder this observation on the latest episode of In the Village. Eventually the U.S. Rugby stars would relent that their sport can be bruising, but, Williams says, most players have more of a hit-or-be-hit approach to the game.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>