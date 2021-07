NBC Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the Rio 2016 champ, ran 10.61, the second-fastest time ever, an Olympic record, one-hundredth of a second faster than the famed Florence Griffith-Joyner, who had run 10.62 at the 1988 Games in Seoul. FloJo still holds the world record, 10.49, also set in 1988.

