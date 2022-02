History was made on Sunday when the ROC men’s 4x10km relay team won Olympic gold with a time of 1:54:50.7. The team of Alexey Chervotkin, Alexander Bolshunov, Denis Spitsov and Sergey Ustiugov pushed the tempo to find a huge lead and kept the chase group comfortably around 50 seconds back at each exchange.

