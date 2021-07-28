Decorated women’s runner from Sisters to talk about career, new Caldera HS coaching role

Olympic Zone

On this afternoon's edition of the Olympic Zone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Charlotte Richardson did just about everything over the course of her career as a professional runner. The New England native, now a Sisters resident, was a pioneer for the sport, specifically for female runners participating in longer distances.

In 1976, Richardson qualified for the 1500 meters in the Olympic Trials, but fell just short of fulfilling her Olympic dream.

For the last 45 years, she's been on the other side of the sport, as a coach and mentor. Come fall, she'll passing down her knowledge to the student-athletes at the new Caldera High School in southeast Bend, as the first head track and field coach in that program's history.

Tune into NewsChannel 21's Olympic Zone at 4:30 p.m., when Max Goldwasser will be speaking with Richardson live in studio about her career and her new coaching opportunity.