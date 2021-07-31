Bend’s Paul Hait reflects on challenges before winning 1960 Olympic gold

Olympic Zone

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Making the Olympics is hard enough -- and winning a gold medal is even harder.

But for Bend's Paul Hait, his road was much more challenging.

Hait was told just less than five months before the 1960 U.S. Olympic trials that his competitive swimming career was likely over, due to injuries and partial paralysis in his leg after a fall in a shower during his freshman year of college.

Despite that, he went on to make the team -- and win gold at the Rome games in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay, swimming the breaststroke leg. It was the first time was the event was part of the Olympic program, and Team USA has never lost a final in the event in which it was entered.

